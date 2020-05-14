Mahlon Sibert, 91, of Claysville, died Monday, May 11, 2020, in the Donnell House.He was born August 15, 1928, in Laboratory, a son of the late Mahlon M. Sibert and Irene Feiszli Sibert.Mahlon was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps serving in World War II as a machine gun crewman. He worked at Brockway Glass for more than 29 years and also worked at the Franklin Mall in maintenance.He was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church.Mahlon was a life member of the Claysville American Legion Post #639, a life member of the Washington County Marine Corps League #1138, a member of the Keystone Coon Hunters Club and the Washington County Sportsman's Association.He was an avid hunter, loved sports and helped to start the 10 Mile Valley Baseball league.On November 23, 1949, he married Alice Marie McDonough, who died November 5, 1984.Surviving are four sons, Bob (Evalyn) Sibert of Alabama, Rick (Janie) Sibert of Claysville, Geno (Paula) Sibert of Claysville and Randy Sibert of Claysville; a daughter, Bonnie (James) Droboj of Prosperity; a brother, Chuck Sibert of Missouri; a sister, Jerry (Ed) Kelley of Claysville; 23 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.Deceased are a son, Larry Sibert; and several brothers and sisters.Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held.Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 14, 2020.