Dr. Manuel C. Vallejo, 87, of Canonsburg, died Friday, March 22, 2019, in Canonsburg General Hospital.

He was born March 12, 1932, in the Philippines, a son of Juan and Felicidad Curamen Vallejo.

For many years until his retirement, Dr. Vallejo worked as a general surgeon in Canonsburg General Hospital and was well liked by all his patients. He was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church. He enjoyed planting, gardening, playing the piano and guitar and singing.

On March 5, 1976, he married his wife, Thomasina Ogrodowski Vallejo, who survives. Also surviving are his sons, Dr. Manuel C. (Susan Elizabeth) Vallejo, Jr. of Wexford, Rodrigo W. Vallejo of Florida and Luis M. Vallejo of Washington; his brother, Dr. Arthuro Vallejo of the Philippines; sisters Felicidad Ventura of San Diego, Calif. and Mercidita Estimmore of Arizona; six grandchildren, Alexander (Catherine) Vallejo, Anna Vallejo, Haley (Zachary Bair) Vallejo, Desiree (Alex Uveges) Belleno, Mariah Johnson and Antonio Vallejo; great-grandson Rory Uveges; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Salud Mendoza, Therisita Edmao and Pilar Azcona.

There will be no public visitation. Friends and family are welcome to celebrate a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Monday, March 25, in St. Patrick Church, Canonsburg, followed by burial in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray. Guests are asked to meet in St. Patrick Church on Monday.

Arrangements entrusted to Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services, LTD, 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, J. David Sollon, director, 724-746-1000.

