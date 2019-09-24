Manuel F. Yocolano, 84, of Monongahela, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born November 25, 1934, in Donora, a son of John and Jenny Puia Yocolano.

Manuel graduated from Donora High School and went on to serve honorably as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps. In December 1956, he married the love of his life, Eunice D. Affinito of Monongahela and would have celebrated 63 truly dedicated, loving and wonderful years together this year. Manuel retired as a general foreman with U.S. Steel Clairton Works in 1986, and then went on to run a successful electrical contracting business until his full retirement in 2005.

Manuel belonged to and was an active member of many veterans' organizations in Southwestern Pennsylvania, including the Marine Corps League of Washington, the Carroll Legion James C. Ford Post 949 of Dunkirk, the Sutman Yohe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1409 of Black Diamond, Amvets George C. Marshall Post 103 of Hopwood, and the 40&8 Voiture 676 of Washington County. He took great pride in starting the Mon-Valley Leathernecks in 1986, which he saw as a way to honor present and former U.S. Marines in the area. Manuel was instrumental in making it a mission of the Leathernecks to provide an honor guard at all Marine funerals and to bring the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program that provided toys to the Mon Valley children during Christmas. Manuel served as the first commandant of the Leathernecks, a tenure which lasted more than 10 years before he stepped down. Manuel was known to be a selfless, kind and giving individual always stepping up to help when needed, and although he was a very powerful man, he believed that a man's strength lay within his heart, not his hands.

Manuel is survived by his loving wife, Eunice; six children, John Daniel (Donna), Andreanna, Manuel Jr. (Diane), James (Michele), Deana and Dominique; 17 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Rosemarie (Richard) Gonzalas, Sarah (Dave) Natali and Frani Amatangelo; brother Eugene (Kathy) Yocolano; and sister-in-law Grace Yocolano.

In addition to his parents, Manuel is preceded in death by his brother, John Yocolano.

Manuel was a wonderful son and brother, a true friend, a devoted loving husband and a great father. Our days will never be as bright.

"When it's too tough for everyone else, it's just right for me!" – Manuel F. Yocolano.

The family suggests contributions in Manuel's memory be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

