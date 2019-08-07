Marc A. Collins, 62, of Waynesburg, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Uniontown Hospital.

He was born January 23, 1957, in Fairmont, W.Va., a son of Joan Matheny Collins of Waynesburg and the late Joe E. Collins.

Marc was a 1975 graduate of Waynesburg High School and a 1979 graduate of Waynesburg College.

He played high school football and baseball. He loved watching the Pittsburgh Pirates and pro wrestling.

Marc was a former member of the Waynesburg Volunteer Fire Company.

He worked as assistant manager at the Waynesburg Rite Aid and had formerly worked in the Morgantown (W.Va.) Rite Aid store.

Surviving are his mother, Joan Collins of Waynesburg; son Aaron Collins and wife Kimberly of Coalton, W.Va.; daughter Ashley Collins of Smithfield, Va.; a granddaughter, Brooklynn Edwards; his girlfriend, Karen Holonich of Carmichaels; siblings Scott Collins and wife Karla of Waynesburg, Cathy Held and husband Doug of Waynesburg, Terry Collins and wife Jean of Clarksville and Kelly Collins White of Cumming, Ga.; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Deceased are his paternal grandparents, Ross and Lillian Collins; maternal grandparents, Obie and Nellie Metheny; and a nephew, Corey Collins.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday in Behm Funeral Home, 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, with Pastor Paul Salosky and Father J. Francis Frazer officiating. Interment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Morgan Township. A Waynesburg Volunteer Fire Company pass and review will be held at 10:50 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marc Collins Benefit Fund, payable to Cathy Held, 25 Nicholas Lane, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

