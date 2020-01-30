Marcella Ragland, 94, of McDonald, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020, in Washington Hospital.

She was born October 25, 1925, in McDonald, a daughter of the late John W. Ragland Sr. and Lelia Walker Ragland.

Ms. Ragland was a member of First Baptist Church of McDonald. She was a homemaker and facilitated a daycare for community children in her home. She also worked at the polls during elections.

Surviving are her children, Rhonda L. (Ted) Freeman of Florida, Christopher W. Ragland of Florida, Dru E. Ragland of McDonald and Steffanie L. Ragland of Georgia, and sister Alice Henderson of McDonald. She is also survived by five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Laurel Y. Ragland; five brothers; and two sisters.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon, the time of service, Friday, January 31, in First Baptist Church, North McDonald Street, McDonald.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Diabetes Association, 300 Penn Center Boulevard, Suite 602, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.

Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc., 314 West Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, 724-926-2800.

