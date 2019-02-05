Marcia Jean Doemland Cox Brewer passed peacefully on Monday, January 28, 2019, with her family at her side and the Lord taking her hand to usher her into her new home in His kingdom.

Born in 1939 in Burlington, Iowa to the late Earl and Dorothy Doemland Goetz, she is survived by her dear brother, Ronald Doemland of Sarasota, Fla. and Saxonburg.

Marcia was the wife of a most excellent man, Robert Brewer, deceased, for 25 years. Together they resided in Monongahela where Marcia continued her 39 years of driving school bus, and for many years, also worked at Johnney's Place in New Eagle. Bob "Brewer" had two sons, Ben Brewer and Bob Farquhar, who Marcia easily adopted into her heart.

Before that, she was married to Russell Cox, deceased, lived in Bunola and bore two children, her beloved son, Kenneth Cox of Monongahela, and Kimberly Wolfe-Hohman, who along with her husband Kerry, reside in Warrendale.

Marcia moved to be near Kim, Kerry and her granddaughter, Daelyn Wolfe-Pronesti, after retirement from Ringgold School District, and had been an important and treasured part of each other's lives until her passing. Marcia was blessed with a sweet and beautiful great-granddaughter, Mia Bella Pronesti, seven years old, who was the light of her life. She was also gifted with Kerry's sons, Steve, Chris and Seth Hohman, and watched their families grow, adding five more bonus great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Kayla, Aubree, Brody and Kamden Hohman.

She also leaves behind her cousin (honorary sister), Judy Seraly, with whom she had a close lifelong friendship, Judy's family, and other cousins originating from Iowa. There are many friends and neighbors that she made along the way, who will celebrate her life and mourn her passing.

One of Marcia's first loves and a lifelong passion was for animals, hers and everyone else's. Be it dogs, cats, birds, rabbits, horses, goats or squirrels, they had a friend in Marcia. She was hoping God would give her the job of caring for His critters, most recently her beagle, Jake, who preceded her in death. Anyone who knew her knows that it would be a job well done.

She attended and loved her church, Riverview Baptist, while in Mongahela and also Northway Christian Community Church in Wexford.

Marcia was loved by many and constantly blessed others with her kindness, strength, generosity and love. She will be missed.

There will be an intimate service with immediate family and friends in the spring when her ashes are to be buried on top of her mother, Dorothy's, grave in Saxonburg.