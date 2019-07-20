Marci Preston DePaul, 46, of Langeloth, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Friday, July 19, 2019, in Weirton (W.Va.) Medical Center.

She was born a daughter of the late Thelma R. Bennett Preston and Robert D. Preston Jr.

A graduate of Burgettstown High School, she enjoyed bingo, playing cards and listening to music.

Surviving are her two brothers, Mark C. (Darlene) Preston and Troy D. (Jeannie) Preston, both of Langeloth; her fiancé, Brian Strapazzon, with whom she made her home; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are her son, Jacob L. Keyes; three brothers, Robert D. Preston III, Jeffrey M. Preston and Greg A. Preston.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23. Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Florence.

Those who wish to remember Marci in a special way may make donations in her memory to her family in care of the funeral home.