Marci Preston DePaul

Guest Book
  • "Brian....I am so sorry to hear of Marci's..."
    - Vicki Dunch
Service Information
LEE & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME
73 HIGHLAND AVE
Burgettstown, PA
15021
(724)-947-9518
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
LEE & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME
73 HIGHLAND AVE
Burgettstown, PA 15021
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
LEE & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME
73 HIGHLAND AVE
Burgettstown, PA 15021
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
LEE & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME
73 HIGHLAND AVE
Burgettstown, PA 15021
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Marci Preston DePaul, 46, of Langeloth, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Friday, July 19, 2019, in Weirton (W.Va.) Medical Center.

She was born a daughter of the late Thelma R. Bennett Preston and Robert D. Preston Jr.

A graduate of Burgettstown High School, she enjoyed bingo, playing cards and listening to music.

Surviving are her two brothers, Mark C. (Darlene) Preston and Troy D. (Jeannie) Preston, both of Langeloth; her fiancé, Brian Strapazzon, with whom she made her home; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are her son, Jacob L. Keyes; three brothers, Robert D. Preston III, Jeffrey M. Preston and Greg A. Preston.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23. Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Florence.

Those who wish to remember Marci in a special way may make donations in her memory to her family in care of the funeral home.
Published in Observer-Reporter from July 20 to July 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.