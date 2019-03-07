Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcia A. Bryant.

Marcia A. Scavnicky Bryant, 71, of Latrobe, formerly of Washington, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019, at UPMC Montefiore Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Born December 30, 1947, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of Mary G. Scavnicky of Latrobe and the late William R. Scavnicky. Marcia's husband, Bill Bryant, passed away in February 2014.

Marcia was a very caring daughter, wife, sister and friend. Marcia was passionate about gardening, antiques and collectibles. She was an antique dealer for many years, most recently in Belle Vernon and Ligonier. Marcia was a member of Trinity Church, Washington. Marcia will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends for her bright smile and kind and good nature.

In addition to her mother, Marcia is survived by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Shari and Richard Santella and Karina and Richard Cain.

A memorial service will be held at Trinity Church in the spring. Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon Street, Latrobe. To sign a guest book or send condolences, visit www.lopatich.com.