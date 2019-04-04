Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcia Gugliotta Brumley.

Marcia Gugliotta Brumley (born Marcia Mary Gugliotta), passed away peacefully at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Hospital in New York City on April 1, 2019.

Marcia was born December 6, 1943, to Helen and Herman Gugliotta in Waynesburg, and grew up in Dilliner. She was a 1961 graduate of Mapletown High School, and, in 1965 she graduated with a bachelor of science in mathematics from Penn State University. She eloped with her high school sweetheart, Lewis "Skip" Brumley, in 1965 and lived for five years in Patchogue, N.Y., teaching high school math.

She returned to Dilliner in 1971 and taught math at West Virginia University before joining her husband, father, mother, sister Brenda Gugliotta and brother Herman Gugliotta, in their family businesses. In 2000, her life's focus changed to her grandchildren, and she became known as Nana to everyone.

Marcia was predeceased in death by her father, mother, husband, sister, and niece, Dana Robarts; and is survived by her brother; two children, Christopher Brumley of Charleston, W.Va., and Deana Brumley of New York, N.Y.; their spouses, Christina Brumley and Gabe DeSilva; nephew, Brent Sigut; nieces, Rica Ricketts and Danette Sigut; grandnieces, Sophia and Ella Ricketts and Mila and Sasha Sigut; and her grandchildren, whom she loved more than anything, Bria Kudryk, Lauren Brumley, Elise Brumley, and Chase DeSilva.

A celebration of Marcia's life will be held at her home at 2836 South Eighty-Eight Road, Dilliner, Pa. (home just north of Dilliner Post Office) from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 7. A visitation will be held at the Louis E. Rudolph Funeral Home, 15 North Main Street, Point Marion, on Monday, April 8 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., when brief Prayers will be said followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church of Bobtown, with Reverend Father J. Francis Frazer as celebrant. Interment will follow In Wolfs Cemetery in Dilliner. Family and friends will be received at Two Rivers Marina following the services.

Arrangements are coordinated by Louis E. Rudolph Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036, or online at https;//give.bcrf.org.