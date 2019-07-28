Marcia J. "Mimi" McEwen, 86, of Washington, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Barnes Place, Latrobe. She was born December 18, 1932 in Latrobe, the daughter of the late Charles E. Lizza, Sr. and Rose M. Florovita Lizza.

Marcia was a graduate of St. Xavier Academy in Latrobe, received her Bachelor of Arts from Wooster College in Wooster, Ohio, and her Master's in Journalism from Northwestern University in Chicago, Ill. She and her husband, Dr. Fred B. McEwen, a retired 35-year English professor from Waynesburg University, have resided in the Waynesburg and Washington, area for the past 45 years.

Marcia was a member of the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church in Washington. Prior to retirement, she served as Public Relations Coordinator for the Washington Hospital for over 27 years. She was very active in her community serving on the boards of the , the Bradford House and the Washington Area Humane Society. In 2016, Marcia and her husband were presented the Golden Key Award from Waynesburg University for their lifetime of significant leadership and involvement with the university. They were recognized for their steadfast devotion to Christian higher education, heartfelt sacrifice and genuine care for others. Known for her very positive spirit, her kindness and generosity to others, as well as her fierce determination, Marcia will be sadly missed by family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles E. Lizza, Jr.; and her beloved toy schnauzer, Bruno.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Dr. Fred B. McEwen; her brother, John "Jack" Lizza and his wife Alberta "Pudge" Lizza of Greensburg; a niece, Christin Lizza Williams; and a nephew, Peter John Lizza.

Marcia's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to her special friends, Betty Smor, Jean Silvernail, and Donna Guskiewicz for their comfort and support in her final days. They would also like to thank the caring staff of Amedisys Hospice and Barnes Place.

Friends and family are welcome to attend a funeral mass for Marcia at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, in the Immaculate Conception Church, 119 West Chestnut Street, Washington, PA 15301. Private entombment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery Mausoleum, McMurray, Pa. In memory of Marcia, contributions may be made to the Washington Area Humane Society, 1527 Route 136, Eighty Four, PA 15330, online at www.washingtonpashelter.org., or to the Amedisys Foundation, 109 Crossroads Road, Suite 400, Scottdale, PA 15683.

The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, Inc. in Latrobe, is assisting the family with the arrangements. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.