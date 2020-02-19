Marcia K. Price Morris, 70, of Waynesburg, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, in UPMC-Presbyterian hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born June 30, 1949, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Burl and Clara McNeely Price.

She graduated from Waynesburg High School in 1967 and later graduated from Penn Commercial College.

On October 31, 1970, she married Terry Lee Morris, who died June 25, 2011.

Marcia was a retired secretary for the Greene County District Attorney's Office. She had also worked in the law office of Glenn Toothman and for Greenway Manufacturing.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Waynesburg and the Social Service League.

Marcia loved to travel.

Surviving are two sons, Samuel R. Morris of Waynesburg and Christopher W. Morris of Lawrence, Kans., and four grandchildren, Alyssa Rae Morris, Samantha Lei Morris, Brock D. Morris and Cole D. Morris. Also surviving are her brothers and sisters, Charles W. Price (Judy) of Waynesburg, Deborah Closser (Doug) of Waynesburg, Sally Pachol (Steven) of Morgantown, W.Va., Holly Ely (Clarence) of Waynesburg, Blair Wayne Price of Amenia, N.Y., and Brian "Butch" Price of Waynesburg, and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a sister, Barbara Murphy.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, February 21, with the Rev. Dr. Edward Peirce officiating. Interment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Morgan Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Social Service League of Waynesburg, 3157 Mt. Morris Road, Suite 103, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

