Marcy Lynn Ireland-Garner, 63, of Washington, died Thursday, October 8, 2020, in the Washington Hospital.

She was born April 18, 1957, in Washington, a daughter of the late Clifford and Virginia Bird Ireland.

Marcy attended Trinity High School and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, bingo, watching WWE wrestling, Facebook and online poker.

Surviving are longtime companion, Mark Sickora; sons, Clifford Ayres and Troy Garner, both of Washington; daughter, Brandy Ayres of Washington; grandchildren, Tina Ayres, Charity Bubeck, Ashley Garner, Melissa Garner, Dana Frazier, Draven Byrd and Lily Ayres; great-grandchild, Andre' Johnson.

Deceased is a great-grandson, Aujaih Johnson.

Due to state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

