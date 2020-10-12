Dr. Marcy Lynn Saghy, 54, of Blainesburg, went to be with her Lord, Saturday, October 10, 2020.

She was born April 11, 1966, in Brownsville, to William R. and Joann Kuhar Saghy, and was a lifelong resident of Blainesburg.

She graduated from California High School, class of 1984, with an academic degree with highest honors.

Marcy attended California University to obtain a medical technology degree and worked at Mon Valley Hospital for 15 years. She furthered her education at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine School of Pharmacy to obtain her doctorate degree in pharmacy. She was then employed at the Uniontown Walmart for the past 10 years. Marcy was an avid animal lover and would go above and beyond for animals. She leaves a number of small dogs behind to be cared for by her fiance.

Besides her parents, William and Joann Saghy, she is survived by her fiance, Kevin Bodnar, with whom she lived with; a brother, William R. Saghy Jr. and wife Leanna; two nieces, Ava and Ella Saghy; and nephew, Liam Saghy.

There will be no public visitation. A private entombment will be held in Lafayette Memorial Park. Donations can be made to Fayette Friends of Animals, 223 Searight-Herbert Road, Uniontown, PA 15401. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com