1/1
Marcy Lynn Saghy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marcy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dr. Marcy Lynn Saghy, 54, of Blainesburg, went to be with her Lord, Saturday, October 10, 2020.

She was born April 11, 1966, in Brownsville, to William R. and Joann Kuhar Saghy, and was a lifelong resident of Blainesburg.

She graduated from California High School, class of 1984, with an academic degree with highest honors.

Marcy attended California University to obtain a medical technology degree and worked at Mon Valley Hospital for 15 years. She furthered her education at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine School of Pharmacy to obtain her doctorate degree in pharmacy. She was then employed at the Uniontown Walmart for the past 10 years. Marcy was an avid animal lover and would go above and beyond for animals. She leaves a number of small dogs behind to be cared for by her fiance.

Besides her parents, William and Joann Saghy, she is survived by her fiance, Kevin Bodnar, with whom she lived with; a brother, William R. Saghy Jr. and wife Leanna; two nieces, Ava and Ella Saghy; and nephew, Liam Saghy.

There will be no public visitation. A private entombment will be held in Lafayette Memorial Park. Donations can be made to Fayette Friends of Animals, 223 Searight-Herbert Road, Uniontown, PA 15401. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved