1/1
Marga Grosse
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marga's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Marga Grosse, 85, passed away peacefully, Wednesday morning, November 25, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gerhard Grosse; and daughter, Heide Copeland.

She leaves behind her three sons, Ralph, Mark and Ingo; their spouses; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Gerhard and Marga immigrated from Germany to Canada in the early 1950s, where they were married and had four children. The family moved to the States in 1967. She was a generous and loving person who was devoted to her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all.

The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.

Memorial contributions in the name of Marge Grosse may be given to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Pennsylvania Chapter. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved