Marga Grosse, 85, passed away peacefully, Wednesday morning, November 25, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gerhard Grosse; and daughter, Heide Copeland.

She leaves behind her three sons, Ralph, Mark and Ingo; their spouses; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Gerhard and Marga immigrated from Germany to Canada in the early 1950s, where they were married and had four children. The family moved to the States in 1967. She was a generous and loving person who was devoted to her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all.

The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.

Memorial contributions in the name of Marge Grosse may be given to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Pennsylvania Chapter. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.