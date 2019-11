Margaret A. Oklesson Oliver, 77, of Strabane, died Saturday, November 9, 2019, in her home.

Mrs. Oliver was born December 21, 1941, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Martin and Margaret A. Laharnar Oklesson.

She was previously employed by the North Strabane Township Rehab Center and loved cooking and reading. Her greatest passion was spending time with her family.

Surviving are her son, Michael J. (Victoria) Oliver of McDonald; grandchildren, Amanda Oliver and Bradley (Kate) Oliver and sister, JoAnn (George) Stiffler of Canonsburg.

Interment has been arranged in West Point Cemetery.