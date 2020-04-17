Margaret Agnes "Peggy" Farren, 79, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Manor Care Nursing Home, Peters Township.

She was born August 16, 1940, on the North Side of Pittsburgh, to James and Margaret Stehle Judge.

Peggy was a faithful member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Parish, where she was active with the Christian Mothers.

Peggy graduated from Allegheny High School in 1958. Prior to her retirement, she worked as an administrative assistant, and was a devoted homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother. She was an avid reader and she loved summer vacations at the beach with her family. She was a great hostess and a fantastic cook.

On September 15, 1962, Peggy married her loving husband, Fredrick A. Farren, who survives her. They were married at Assumption Church in Bellevue. Also surviving are her daughters, Carol (Daniel) Cottrill of Canonsburg and Tricia Anne (Chad) Christ of Blandon. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Dylan, Farren and Helena.

Also surviving are her sister, Ellen Davies of Indiana; and many, many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Peggy was predeceased by her brothers, George Nanz and Donald Stehle.

The staff at Manor Care in Peters Township provided excellent love and care to Peggy over the last two years.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation and services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services, LTD, 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, 724-746-1000.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, Pittsburgh, at www.littlesistersofthepoorpittsburgh.org, or to the of America, www.alz.org/donate.