Margaret Ann Dino, 62, of Canonsburg, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 29, 2019, in her home.

She was born October 7, 1956, in Houston, a daughter of the late AD and Lillian Hete Pilkington.

Mrs. Dino was a graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School Class of 1974. She attended Penn Commercial and received her degree in business administration and then became employed by Penn Commercial for eight years as an administrative assistant and office manager until her retirement.

She enjoyed crocheting, making jewelry, shopping, reading, word puzzles, loved animals and the outdoors, but most of all spending time with her grandchildren.

Margaret was known by all to be a very kind, patient and gentle person.

On September 4, 2004, she married John S. Dino Jr., with whom she enjoyed a very loving relationship for more than 14 years.

Surviving are her two children, Erika Lee Lambert of Canonsburg and Mathew Aaron (Mandi Luba) Lambert of Lawrence; two grandchildren, Cadence Lee Malson and Parker Lambert; and three sisters, Diane Worstell of New Jersey, Linda Dolan of Washington and Bonnie Downing also of Washington. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; and her three Springer Spaniels, Cochise, William and Blue.

A memorial gathering will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 2, in Mario L. DeAngelo Funeral Home, 194 East College Street, Canonsburg, where a memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Debbie Rigosky officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Washington County Humane Society at 1527 Route 136, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

A tribute wall is available at www.deangelocare.com.