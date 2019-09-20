Margaret Ann Koszarsky (1930 - 2019)
Service Information
Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
304 West Pike St
Canonsburg, PA
15317
(724)-745-8120
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
304 West Pike St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
304 West Pike St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
Interment
Following Services
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
Peters Township., PA
Obituary
Margaret Ann Koszarsky, 89, of State College, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Wynwood House-Green Hills.

She was born April 20, 1930, in Seward, a daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Borsos.

On October 1, 1955, she married Henry Koszarsky, who passed away in 2014.

Surviving are sister Betty (Paul) Weightman and family; daughter Judith L. (David) McCobin of State College; two sons, Henry A. (Andrea) Koszarsky Jr. of Florence, S.C., and Christopher (Laurie) Koszarsky of Holly Springs, N.C.; and four grandchildren, Julianne and Matthew McCobin and Braden and Maia Koszarsky.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Shirly Keller.

Marge graduated from South Fayette High School and lived most of her life in Canonsburg. Marge enjoyed making ceramics and worked at several jobs, including the Daily Notes newspaper and Sears.

Friends and family are welcome from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of a blessing service, Monday, September 23, in Salandra Funeral Service Inc., Joseph P. Salandra, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120. Interment will immediately follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Peters Township.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to .

To view or extend condolences, visit www.salandrafunerals.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019
