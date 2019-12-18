Margaret "Peg" Ashbrook Hoover, 88, of Washington, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, in her home, after being in failing health the past five years.

She was born May 1, 1931, in Buffalo Township, Washington County, a daughter of the late Homer "O.H." and Grace Elizabeth Pettit Mounts.

Peg was a lifelong resident of Buffalo Township. She was the last of her immediate family.

Peg graduated from the former Claysville High School in 1950. Peg was a member of East Buffalo United Presbyterian Church, Washington, for 88 years. She was a member of the former Eastern Star Chapter 409, Washington, and Homemaker Club, Buffalo Township.

Peg was employed at Hathaway's Store, Langs Department Store, Exit 3 Green House, Verner's Green House and Peg's Green House for 15 years. She enjoyed livestock fairs, baking, fudge making, traveling and being with people.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph McConn; three children, Rick (Barb) Hoover, Mike (Jodie) Hoover and Becky (Bruce) Grice, all of Washington; two stepchildren, Jeff (Peggy) McConn of West Alexander and Rod (Joey) McConn of West Middletown; seven grandchildren, Brian (Robyn) Hoover, Derek (Chastity) Hoover, Bruce (Meighan) Grice, Brent (Christina) Grice, Blake (Rachel Adams) Grice, Chad Hoover and Allee Hoover; six stepgrandchildren, Bridget McConn, Caitlyn McConn, Jeffrey P. McConn Jr. and Tyler, Austin and Chasten McConn; and 10 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard M. Hoover, who passed away February 9, 1982; a grandson, Richard Hoover, who passed in infancy; and 10 siblings, Homer Mounts, Harland Mounts, Edna Mounts, Alice Breese, Gladys Henderson, Ida Strawn, Mary Hathaway, Birdie Westfall, Grace Horne and Dessie Mounts.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 2 to 8 p.m. Friday in East Buffalo United Presbyterian Church, 180 East Buffalo Church Road, Washington, PA 15301, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 21, with the Rev. Linda Mankey officiating. Burial will follow in Claysville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to East Buffalo United Presbyterian Church, 180 East Buffalo Church Street, Washington, PA 15301, or Amedisys Hospice, 2183 McClellandtown Road, Masontown, PA 15461.

