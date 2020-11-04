Margaret B. Carlisle Parsons, 86, of Washington, died Thursday, October 29, 2020.

She was born February 14, 1934, in West Alexander, a daughter of the late Homer N. Barnett and Myrtle "Susie" Gatten Barnett.

A 1953 graduate of Trinity High School, Margaret worked at Bobby Brooks for 10 years, Black Box for 14 years, and McDonald's for six years.

She was a member of New Hope Church and Chestnut Ridge Grange #1133.

Margaret enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sporting events, playing bingo, solving crossword and word search puzzles, and watching Westerns on television.

Surviving are a son, Leslie M. (Vickie) Carlisle of Scenery Hill; two daughters, Doris Ann Carlisle Dunkle (John) of Duncansville and Betty "Bug" J. Carlisle Shaw (Paul) of Washington; a sister, Betty (Phil) Schussler of Canonsburg; five grandchildren, Brad Carlisle, Cory and Jason Shaw, and Donald and Laura Dunkle; 10 great-grandchildren, Ellie, Cameron, Evan, Carter, Brock, Jenna, Reed, Payton, Brooke and Morgan; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are her husband, Leslie Carlisle, who died March 14, 1959; and a sister, Helen Edwards.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 6, in New Hope Church, 22 Cortez Drive, Washington, with Pastor Tom Bellhy officiating. Burial will be private in Oak Spring Cemetery, Canonsburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Church, 22 Cortez Drive, Washington, PA 15301.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

