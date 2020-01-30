Margaret Bilyeu Gargano died peacefully in her sleep Sunday, January 26, 2020, in Harris Hospice, Charlotte, N.C. She was 97.

Born in Greensboro, N.C., January 12, 1923, she attended Women's College of Greensboro, graduating with a degree in English.

She and her husband, James Gargano, moved to Washington in 1955, when he joined the faculty at Washington & Jefferson College. She taught in the Washington Public School system for many years, specializing in special education. She and her husband enjoyed travelling, spending time in France, England and Italy, where she was able to visit museums and explore her love of architecture and art history.

She relocated to Charlotte in 2011 to live with her daughter Elizabeth's family.

Surviving are two daughters, Cara Gargano of Manhattan, N.Y., and Elizabeth Gargano of Charlotte, as well as a grandson, Joseph Blair.

Her husband, James, died in 1996.

Friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, February 1, in Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, PA 15301. Interment will follow in Washington Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors Inc., Charles R. Piatt, supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan and Andrew C. Piatt, directors.

