Margaret Burchianti, 86, of Masontown, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, at Uniontown Hospital.

She was born September 25, 1932, in Pottstown, a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Patek Mateychak.

Margaret graduated from Cumberland High School in 1950 and married Robert Burchianti in 1954. She was a very talented seamstress, having completed many sewing projects for very many people in the Masontown area. She was a devout Catholic and a woman of deep faith. Margaret was a member of the Italian American women's club for many years and was involved in many church activities as a loyal member of the All Saints/Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Masontown. She was ultimately a caregiver, selflessly giving of herself to care for her parents, husband and all of her family.

She was predeceased by her parents, husband Robert Burchianti and siblings John, Frank and Ann.

Margaret is survived by her four children, Ralph (Valerie) Burchianti of Greensboro, Richard (Joyce) Burchianti of Uniontown, Valerie (Steven) Johnson of Palmyra and Steven (Triana) Burchianti of Coto de Caza, Calif.; grandchildren, William (Jamie) Burchianti, Jamie (Gustavo) Lopez, Laura (Shane) Ziats, Matthew (Emily) Johnson, Tony Burchianti, Michael Johnson, Bria Burchianti, Cole Burchianti and Caden Burchianti. Great-grandchildren Taylor, Ethan, Alex, Nico, Lucas, Lucy, Aliyana, Dominic and Luke were a source of great joy to her. She is also survived by three sisters, Mary Bradley, Helen Bohar and Elizabeth Arendash and two sister-in-laws, Aura Lozar and Margaret Burchianti. Margaret also enjoyed the company of her many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St, Miami, FL 33313.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in John S. Maykuth Jr. Funeral Home, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, and until 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 17, when Prayers of Transfer will be said. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Parish Church, Masontown, with the Rev. William G. Berkey as celebrant. Interment at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.