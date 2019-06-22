Margaret C. Guy, 89, of Washington, died Friday, June 21, 2019, in Donnell House, Washington.

She was born August 23, 1929, in Washington, a daughter of the late Eric G. and Mary E. Gashel.

Mrs. Guy was a member of Zion United Methodist Church in Claysville.

She was a 1947 graduate of Claysville High School.

Mrs. Guy worked as a salesperson for Dutchmaid Clothing Company.

In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, cooking and doing her Lord's work. She was also an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

On October 15, 1948, she married William P. Guy. The two shared more than 70 years of marriage before William's death, January 3, 2019.

Surviving are a son, Richard L. (Mina) Guy of Washington; two daughters, Deborah K. (Donald) Byerly of Heidelberg and Paula J. Guy of Claysville; a sister, Irene Amos of West Alexander; seven grandchildren, Shaun (Kerri) Miller, Travis Miller, Eric (Tammy) Guy, Richard (Olivia) Guy, Don Eckert, Jean Hurst and Donald Byerly III; 17 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a foster son, Donald Eckert, and a brother, Claude Zane Guy.

All services are private. Arrangements are entrusted to Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, Thomas W. Hummell, supervisor, Douglas M. Jones, director.

The family suggest memorial contributions be directed to Zion United Methodist Church, PA-231, Claysville, PA 15323.

