Margaret D. Grayson, 50, of Washington, died Sunday, October 20, 2019 peacefully, with her family by her side, at the Washington Hospital.

She was born April 21, 1969 in Washington, a daughter of the late Raymond H. and Geneva Patterson Grayson Sr.

Miss Grayson attended Washington High School and was a homemaker. She loved playing bingo and enjoyed going to the casino. Miss Grayson also enjoyed listening to music and she loved her dogs dearly. Most of all, Miss Grayson enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.

Surviving is a son, Donnie (Jasmine) Johnson III; a daughter, Tieasha (James) Whitehead; a brother, Terry (Tina) Grayson; a sister, Dianna (Clifford) Terrell; and four grandchildren, Nya, Janay, Angellina and DellaMarie. A host of nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, Miss Grayson was preceded in death by four brothers, David, Robert, Raymond Jr. and Anthony; and by four sisters, Dorothy, Patricia, Sandra and Patty.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m, the hour of a funeral service, on Friday, October 25, in the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenue, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, Supervisor/Director, Susan Falvo Warco, Director, S. Timothy Warco II, Director. The Rev. Tyler Grayson will officiate. Interment will be private. Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.