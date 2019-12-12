Margaret Day, 95, of Carmichaels, passed away at 3:45 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, in the J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.

She was born August 11, 1924, in Nemacolin, a daughter of the late Michael and Mary Babich Holupka. Mrs. Day was a graduate of Cumberland Township High School and was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Carmichaels. She enjoyed gardening, the outdoors and baking buns for her grandchildren and neighbors. Mrs. Day cherished her family, especially her grandchildren. On March 19, 1949, she married Luther M. Day, who died June 8, 2014.

Surviving are a daughter, Cheryl Gallentine (William) of Carmichaels; 10 grandchildren, Roger Day of Glen Allen, Va., Lisa Wood (Dwight) of Powhattan, Va., Tracey Ottena (Michael) of Clarksville, Jacqueline Day (Jeremy) and Candace Kramarz (Josh), both of Pittsburgh, Dr. William Gallentine (Darla) of Mountain View, Calif., Dr. Heath Gallentine (Kristy) of Lexington, Ky., Chad Gallentine (Michelle) of Rices Landing, Dr. Garrett Gallentine (Christina) of Batavia, Ohio and Ethan Gallentine of Lexington, Ky.; 11 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; two daughters-in-law, Sharon Day of Richmond, Va. and Dianne Leppert of Claysville; a special nephew who has always been there for her, James Miller of Carmichaels; and a niece and several nephews.

Deceased are two sons, Ronald M. Day and Roger Day; five brothers, Michael Holupka, John Holupka, George Holupka, Charles Holupka and William Holupka; and a sister, Mary Kocielek.

Family and friends are welcome from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., the hour of a memorial service, on Saturday, December 14, 2019, in the Yoskovich Funeral Home, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels. Pastor Jeff Hathaway will officiate. Interment of her cremains will follow at Greene County Memorial Park.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3491 or to Cumberland American Legion Post 400, both in Carmichaels or to Fayette Friends of Animals, 223 Searight Herbert Road, Uniontown, PA 15401. For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.