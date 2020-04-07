Dr. Margaret Decker Bugaile Rock, 67, of Washington, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Concordia Hospice of Washington, Donnell House, in Washington, after a courageous three-year battle with cancer. She was born September 8, 1952, in Washington, a daughter of the late Milton Teal Decker and Sarah Ruth Haney Decker of Washington.

Marta graduated from Trinity High School in Washington in 1970 and earned her bachelor's degree in elementary education from Waynesburg College in 1974, a master's degree in elementary school counseling from West Virginia University in 1978, and a doctorate of education from Duquesne University in 2002.

She loved spending time with her dogs, family and friends, and was gifted musically. She played the guitar and piano and sang in a variety of bands and in the choir at First Presbyterian Church of Washington for many years. Marta was an avid reader and loved baking, gardening and spending time at her favorite beach, Stone Harbor, N.J.

For more than 35 years, Marta worked as a teacher and guidance counselor for Trinity Area School District until 2010. She also spent time as an adjunct professor at Duquesne University from 1997 until 2002. After retiring from Trinity, Marta then worked as a therapist at Comprehensive Counseling in Washington.

Surviving are her husband, Paul Rock; three children, Timothy (Kaitlin) Bugaile, Molly (Richard) Rolfes and Benjamin (Victoria) Bugaile; and a sister, Diane French. Marta also had three stepchildren that she considered her own: Alyssa Rock, Cierrah Rock and Dakota Rock.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, is a brother, Christopher Dennis Decker, who died in 2008.

Services and interment will be private. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date once COVID-19 gathering restrictions are lifted.

Arrangements are under the direction of Warco-Falvo Funeral Home Inc., corner of Wilson and East Katherine avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Great Pyrenees Society of Western Pennsylvania at http://swpapyr.org/donate.html. Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.