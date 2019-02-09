Margaret Diane Kiger Berg, 65, of West Mifflin, formerly of Waynesburg, died at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019, at the Family Hospice and Palliative Care in Pittsburgh.
She was born Friday, July 17, 1953, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Frank J. "Bud" Kiger and Jo Ann Grant Kiger.
Margaret enjoyed crafting. She worked for 30 years for Life's Work of Western PA as a fundraiser.
She is survived by her husband, Fred H. Berg, whom she married August 30, 1975.
Also surviving are several cousins. Deceased is a brother, Frank James "Porky" Kiger Jr.
At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or services. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg are entrusted with her arrangements.
Burial will be private in the Greene Mount Cemetery, Waynesburg.
