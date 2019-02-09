Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Diane Kiger.

Margaret Diane Kiger Berg, 65, of West Mifflin, formerly of Waynesburg, died at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019, at the Family Hospice and Palliative Care in Pittsburgh.

She was born Friday, July 17, 1953, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Frank J. "Bud" Kiger and Jo Ann Grant Kiger.

Margaret enjoyed crafting. She worked for 30 years for Life's Work of Western PA as a fundraiser.

She is survived by her husband, Fred H. Berg, whom she married August 30, 1975.

Also surviving are several cousins. Deceased is a brother, Frank James "Porky" Kiger Jr.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or services. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg are entrusted with her arrangements.

Burial will be private in the Greene Mount Cemetery, Waynesburg.

Information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.