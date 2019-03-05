Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Dulaney.

Margaret Dulaney, 70, of Waynesburg, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, in her home, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born September 24, 1948, in Hungary, a daughter of the late Margaret Trampus.

In February 1966, she married Samuel Dulaney, who survives.

Mrs. Dulaney was the co-founder of Nanny's Creative Learning Center in Waynesburg. She resided most of her life in Greene County and was affiliated with St. Catholic Church in Waynesburg.

Margaret touched many lives through her work with children.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a son, Guy Dulaney (Connie) of Waynesboro; four daughters, Samantha Paluda (Dan) of Washington, Nancy Moore (Todd) of Waynesburg, Jessica Dulaney of Waynesburg and Laken Dulaney of Alabama; and eight grandchildren, Ryan and Laura Paluda, Nathan and Tara Dulaney and D. Michael, Chloe, Saryn and Pippa Moore.

At Mrs. Dulaney's request, arrangements will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Elana's Blessings, 470 Johnson Road, Suite 150, Washington, PA 15301, www.elanasblessings.org.

Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.