Margaret E. "Peggy" Adams Bell, 93, of Erie, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully Friday, April 10, 2020, in Brevillier Village, Erie. She was born June 7, 1926, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Fred and Helen Mawhinney Adams.

A graduate of Canonsburg High School, Peggy was Lutheran by faith and prior to her retirement had been a secretary with the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her sons, John (Carol) Bell of Ambridge, James (Mary Beth) Bell of Wexford; grandson John (Monica) Bell of Ambridge; three great-grandchildren, Nathaniel, Holly and Zachary Bell; her sister, Barbara "Bobby Ann" Garove and her husband, Terry of Washington; and nieces and nephews George Gregorakis, Debbie Marshall (Brad), Susie Craig (Gordon), Terry Garove (Kelly) and Stacy Sherer (Zip).

Deceased are her husband, Harry Bell; brother Fred "Ace" Adams; sisters Marylou Gregorakis and Helen Jean Dottavio; and a nephew, James S. "Noochie" Gregorakis.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a private family visitation and services, which will be LIVESTREAMED through the www.salandrafunerals.com website and Facebook for family and friends at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 15, with the Reverend Stephen Niermann officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Spring Cemetery, Canonsburg.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Light of Life Mission (lightoflight.org), the Western Pennsylvania School for Blind Children (wpsbc.org) or a .

Funeral services have been entrusted to Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Joseph P. Salandra LFD, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120.