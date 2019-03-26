Margaret E. Barber Basiorka, 102, of Dilliner, and formerly of Greensboro (Cabbage Flats), passed away at 11:20 a.m. on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Point Manor Personal Care Home, Point Marion.

She was born June 6, 1916 in Everson, a daughter of the late Samuel and Mary Dora Barber. Mrs. Basiorka was a graduate of Alverton High School and resided in the Dilliner and Greensboro areas most of her life. She was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Greensboro, until the church's closing, and was currently a member at Saint Hugh Roman Catholic Church, Carmichaels. Mrs. Basiorka enjoyed cooking and baking and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. On September 10, 1938, she married James M. Basiorka, who died May 24, 1994.

Surviving are a son, Dennis J. Basiorka (Mary Jane) of Carmichaels; two daughters, Loretta G. Johnson of Pittsburgh and Brenda Pekar (Richard) of Dilliner; 14 grandchildren, Laura Renta (Ron), Colleen Bergy, Christina Johnson (Daniel), Darryl Basiorka, Lance Basiorka (Laura), Craig Johnson (Debbie), Michelle Eritz (Bob), Mark Johnson, Dennis Basiorka Jr. (Jennifer), Tammy Loar, Timothy Basiorka (Renee), Raquel Evans (Gary), Richard Pekar, Jr. (Allison) and Mandy Washington (Bryan); 27 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Loretta L. Basiorka of Munster, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews. Deceased are a son, James M. Basiorka; four brothers, John Barber, Andy Barber, George Barber and Bill Barber; three sisters, Rose Barber, Grace Brothers and Jean Barber; and a son-in-law, John Johnson.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Yoskovich Funeral Home, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels, where a blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 21, followed at 11 a.m. by a Mass of the Resurrection at Saint Hugh Roman Catholic Church, Carmichaels with the Rev. J. Francis Frazer as celebrant. Interment will follow at Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels. A vigil service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. For additional information and to sign a online guest book, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.