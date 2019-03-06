Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret E. Lowther.

Margaret E. Lowther, 89, formerly of Bentleyville, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Washington Hospital.

Born in Elm Grove, W.Va., on June 7, she was a daughter of the late John and Lilian Brubaugh Fitzpatrick.

Margaret was a member of Saint Katharine Drexel parish. She worked at The Meadows Racetrack as a dishwasher. Margaret enjoyed her free time by completing crossword puzzles, playing bingo and bowling, where she helped with kid leagues on Saturday mornings.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Lewis A. Lowther of Washington; two grandsons, Christopher and Cody Lowther; the grandsons' mother, Sue Mikec; two sisters, Annie Blake of Grove City and Theresa Keefer of Belle Vernon.

In addition to her parents, deceased are her husband, Thomas Lowther; two sons, Thomas Jr. and Charles Lowther; two brothers, Al and John Jr. Fitzpatrick; and two sisters, Theresa Summers and Lilian Caldwell.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m Friday, March 8, in Leonard M. Pavlic Funeral Homes Inc., 405 Main Street, Bentleyville. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, in the funeral home, with the Rev. Edward Yuhas as celebrant. Internment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.pavlicfuneralhomes.com.