Margaret E. Popovich, 96, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, Monday, November 25, 2019, in Strabane Woods Assisted Living Facility, South Strabane Township, where she had resided since December 31, 2014, and received excellent care from the entire staff.

She was born August 23, 1923, in Coverdale, a daughter of the late John G. and Mary E. Krupa Morovich.

Mrs. Popovich was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Canonsburg and was a resident of Canonsburg since 1947.

During World War II, she worked as a clerk for the United States Postal Service.

On June 16, 1947, in Saint Valentine's Church, Coverdale, she married John (Duke) Popovich. They shared more than 56 years of marriage, until his death January 16, 2004.

Mrs. Popovich and her husband were co-owners of the Hofbrau Restaurant and Bar in East Canonsburg for more than 40 years, where many patrons enjoyed their famous fish sandwiches.

She was a member of the Saint Patrick Parent Teacher's Guild, Christian Mothers, and volunteered in the school cafeteria. She was a very kind, thoughtful, and generous person and a proud and dedicated homemaker, who will always be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She supported her sons in all aspects of their lives and enjoyed a good game of Scrabble, playing Uno with her grandchildren, crocheting, an occasional trip to the casino, a glass of fine wine, watching and cheering for her beloved Steelers, baking and preparing her famous Eastern European ethnic dishes. She rarely used a recipe. It was a little bit of this and a little bit of that and then a small taste to ensure that the food was prepared just right. Family and friends looked forward to her wonderful holiday feasts, especially at Christmas and Easter. She took great pride in her baking, especially her holiday nut and apricot rolls, which she happily shared with family and friends. Above all, she loved the time she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving Mrs. Popovich are sons John (Jay) M. (the late Donna) of Las Vegas, Nev., Thomas M. (Patricia) of South Strabane Township and Gregory S. (Judith) of Batavia, Ill. Also surviving are daughter-in-law Joyce (the late Richard D.) Popovich of McMurray; a sister, Elizabeth "Betty" (the late James) Hammer; eight grandchildren, Dr. Pamela Popovich, Christine (John) Killelea, Scott (Alanna) Popovich, Bethany (Adam) Gross, Geoffrey (Eva) Popovich, Joshua (Kelly) Popovich, and Emily and Sonja Popovich; seven great-grandchildren, Ryan Killelea, Caitlyn and Brianna Gross, Ava, Alexander, Henry and Gabriel Popovich, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her husband and parents, are a son, Richard D. Popovich; and brothers Edward and John (Ray) Morovich.

