Margaret Eckenrode, 91, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Saturday, May 16, 2020.She was born in Conneaut, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Angela Berus. Predeceased by her siblings, John, Henry and Mary.Margaret was married to the love of her life, Jack Eckenrode, for 67 years.She was the mother to 12 healthy children, John (the late Pam), Debbie (Rick) Lawson, Bob (Linda), Tom, Mary (Mark) Mikec, Chuck (Claudia), Cindy (Chuck) Evanoski, Janet (Gary) Wall, Judy (Rob) Asbell, Susie (Dave) Rendulic, Brian (Kelly) and Ken (Kelly). She was an amazing grandmother to 54 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.Margaret's Catholic faith prepared her for a life dedicated to serving others. She lived her faith daily, putting her needs second.She served Mass in the mornings while studying at Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. After graduating in 1950, she worked as a nurse until she met her favorite patient, Jack Eckenrode. They were married in 1952 and moved to Houston while Jack served in the U.S. Air Force. Together, they started a family and returned to Pittsburgh.Margaret worked at home to raise 12 energetic, kind children. She encouraged them to be outdoors, cherish each other, and learn how to be independent.She was thrilled to return to nursing when her children grew old enough for school and worked at Mercy and Canonsburg hospitals. She used her first paycheck to buy a color TV, because she knew her kids would love it. After many years in Peters Township, Margaret and Jack moved to Greene County and spent 15 years working 225 acres of rolling hills.Margaret grew an amazing garden, loved her farm dogs and enjoyed walking with Jack in the woods. They made the farm a special place for grandchildren and their huge family to visit, especially during their annual Labor Day farm party.Margaret taught her family how to keep moving and stay motivated. She won many cycling medals at the National Senior Games and, despite many injuries, always got back on the bike. She always made time for volunteering, delivering Meals on Wheels, leading many Girl Scout Troops and for her Catholic parishes.Margaret made small details important. She sent every single one of her 12 children, their husbands and wives, her 54 grandchildren and the 26 great-grandchildren hand-addressed cards for their birthdays and special occasions.She wrote the kindest thank you notes, enjoyed sending emails, covered her house in pictures of her huge family and made sure anyone felt welcome, especially during the annual Christmas party she planned and looked forward to all year.She kept a busy calendar full of of her grandchildren's baseball games, swim meets, graduations and concerts. She played bridge with the same friends for nearly 50 years and made sure those evenings were extra special. She is leaving a legacy of fun, happiness and faith for all of the people who love her.A gathering of family and friends will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, May 18, at Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, in Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, Meadow Lands, for immediate family only. Livestream is available at miraculous medalchurch.org.In lieu of flowers, please donate to Canonsburg-Houston Meals on Wheels https://www.cbgministerial.com/donate, South Hills Interfaith Movement https://shimcares.org/, or Canonsburg Senior Rec Center, 30 East Pike Street, Canonsburg, PA 15317.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 18, 2020.