Margaret Eileen Kramer Kophazi, 94, of Nokomis, Fla., formerly of Burgettstown, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, in her home, in the company of her family.

She was born December 17, 1925, in Dunkirk, N.Y., to the late Ernest and Margaret Shearon Kramer. She spent most of her childhood in McDonald, and graduated from McDonald High School. After graduation, she worked at the Federal Reserve Bank in Pittsburgh.

Eileen and her husband, Joe, moved to Burgettstown, where they raised their family. The couple realized a dream when they retired to Nokomis, Fla., in 1984.

Besides her parents, Eileen was preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, Joseph Robert Kophazi in 1995; two sisters, Patricia Strain and Gertrude Polen; and two brothers, Ernest Kramer and Michael Kramer.

She is survived by two daughters, Joan (Pete) McMahon of Venice, Fla., and Janet (Joe) DePhilippo of Delran, N.J.; two sons, David (Kelly) Kophazi of Lexington, Va., and Daniel (Beth) Kophazi of Fort Mill, S.C.; six grandchildren, Michael McMahon, Amy DePhilippo Ferrarie and Joe DePhilippo Jr., and Joel, Sam and Katy Kophazi; two great-grandchildren; as well as a number of nieces and nephews.

Eileen was a member of Epiphany Cathedral in Venice, Fla., for many years. She loved new shoes, sunsets, all things Irish, watching "Jeopardy," bingo, knitting, good music, Bishop Sheen and dessert. She often consoled herself and others with the simple and wise words: "This too shall pass." And so it has.

Dr. Emily June, Dr. Issam Halaby and Tidewell Hospice provided excellent care.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that gifts be made to Tidewell Hospice and Palliative Care of Venice, Fla., or to St. Vincent DePaul Society of Venice, Fla., in Eileen's memory.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, August 28, in Epiphany Cathedral. Burial will be at Venice Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements are being handled by Farley Funeral Homes & Crematory of Venice, Fla.

To share a memory of Eileen or to send a condolence, visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.