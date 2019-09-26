Margaret Elaine Jackson Patterson departed this life on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

She was born May 19, 1926, the daughter of Ruben Jackson and Ica Estelle Sherrow Jackson.

She was a faithful member of the Nazareth Baptist Church were she was the President of the Deaconess Board; member of the Mass Choir, Senior Choir and Matrons Choral Group and served on the trustee board for many years.

Deaconess Patterson was a dear wife, mother, grandmother and friend who touched many lives and was loved by many.

Preceding her in death is her husband, John Patterson; son, Keith Patterson; daughter, Ica Pinson; three sisters, Sylvia Lewis, NilaMae Pope and Deloris Neely.

She leaves to mourn her passing her two daughters, Patricia Hallaway of Canonsburg and Carlyn (David) Patterson-Breese of Durwood, Md.; two sons, Gregory N. (Janis) Patterson of Hermitage and Rodney (Shelly) Patterson of Finleyville; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

Friends will be received at Nazareth Baptist Church, 123 North Lincoln Street, Washington, 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 27 and Saturday, September 28 at 11 a.m., the hour of service, with Rev. Eugene Beard, eulogizing. Entombment will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Canonsburg.

Professional services are entrusted to Lantz Funeral Home, Inc., 297 East Main Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.

