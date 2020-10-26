Margaret Ellen Marshall-Natoli, 92, of Washington, died Saturday, October 24, 2020.

She was born April 10, 1928, in Cecil, a daughter of John and Theresa Brady Gillespie.

She was a member of St. Hilary Roman Catholic Church in Washington. Prior to her retirement, Margaret worked as a waitress for many years at area restaurants, most recently the Jefferson Room in Canonsburg. She enjoyed watching football and especially spending time with her family.

Surviving are her son, William "Butch" (Judy) Marshall of Belle Vernon; her daughter, Donna Marshman of Washington; her grandchildren, Carrie (Justin) Nagy, Michael (Sheena) Marshall, Dana (Steve) Huffman, Brooke Miller; her great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Lindsay Nagy, Benjamin, Cordelia and Collette Marshall, Sarah Huffman; stepdaughter Barbie Brewer; stepdaughter-in-law Pam Natoli; stepgrandchildren Shane and Ashley; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Marshall Sr., who died May 3, 1970; her loving companion of many years, Robert Natoli, who died April 17, 1990; son Charles R. Marshall Jr.; brothers John, Pat and Jack Gillespie; her sister, MaryLou Toffolo; son-in-law James Marshman; stepson Robert Natoli Jr.; and her granddaughter, Erica Lynn Marshman.

Friends will be received from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Tuesday, October 27, in Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services, LTD, 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, 724-746-1000.

Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

In the continued interest of public safety, facial coverings will be required.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorials be made to Concordia Hospice of Washington, 10 Leet Street, Washington, PA 15301.

Visit www.sollon.com to leave condolences.