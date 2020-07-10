Margaret Evelyn Shurgott, 93, of Monongahela, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in the Jefferson Hills Manor.

She was born March 10, 1927, in Finleyville, a daughter of the late Robert H. and Ada Louella Fitzpatrick Rutan.

Margaret was a Charleroi High School graduate. In her younger years, she was employed at Greyshock's Bakery in Monongahela. She was a member of the Miracle Ridge Baptist Church in Elizabeth and the AARP, New Eagle Chapter. Margaret loved reading her Bible, taking care of her family and spending time with children. In her spare time, she enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, word search and embroidering.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Charles) Sickles-Jones of Monongahela; daughter-in-law, Loretta McConnell of New Eagle; five grandchildren, Barbara (William) Bowen, Christopher Shurgot McConnell, Samuel, Nicholas and Stephen Shurgott; two great- grandchildren, Brittaney Bowen (Tyler Bergman) and William Bowen (Cassidy Ginsburg); three great-great-grandchildren, Ava, Ryder and Brinlee.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ewing "Bud" Shurgott, who died February 14, 2011; son, Robin Ewing Shurgott, who died July 25, 1993; six brothers, Robert, Phillip, William "Max", and James "Jim" Rutan and Wesley and Harry Rutan who died in infancy.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the Frye Funeral Home, Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, with the Rev. Alan Hayden officiating. Interment will follow in the Monongahela Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association of Greater Pittsburgh, 2835 East Carson Street, 2nd floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.