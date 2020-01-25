Margaret Florence Sopko Jones, 100, of Wellington, Ohio, died Friday, January 24, 2020, in Elm's Retirement Village.

Born January 2, 1920, in McDonald, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Elizabeth Redman Sopko. Margaret grew up in Finleyville and lived in Pennsylvania most of her life, before moving to Wellington in 2001.

She was a member of the Houston United Methodist Church and involved in their senior programs, where she assisted the senior citizens. Margaret loved playing cards and bingo, but especially cherished spending time with her family and helping others. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Margaret is survived by her son, David (Rebecca) Jones of Wellington; eight grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and siblings Florence Pepe and Shirly Pinchok.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Morgan Jones; son Dennis Jones; daughter Mary Sebastian; and siblings Albert, Elizabeth, Josephine, Hazel, Edward, Thomas and Muriel.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, in First Congregational United Church of Christ, 140 South Main Street, Wellington, OH 44090, with the Rev Cheryl Lindsay officiating. A graveside service will be held in Finleyville at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret's memory may be directed to either Wellington First Congregational United Church of Christ or Houston First United Methodist Church, 213, East Pike Street, Houston, PA 15342.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.norton-eastmanfuneralhome.com.