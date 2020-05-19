Margaret Fondina LaBella, 84, of Washington, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Strabane Woods, following a three-year battle with bladder cancer.She was born December 17, 1935, in Washington, a daughter of the late Dan LaBella and Fondina Oliveto LaBella.Ms. LaBella graduated from Washington High School in 1935. She worked at McGraw-Edison for 10 years, followed by 35 years at Jessop Steel in the billing department.Ms. LaBella enjoyed golfing and reading. An avid bowler, she was inducted into the Washington Bowlers Hall of Fame in 2005.She was a member of St. Hilary Roman Catholic Church.Surviving are a son, Joseph Anthony (Laura) LaBella of Washington; two grandchildren, Angelina and Nico LaBella; and many nieces and nephews.Deceased are brothers Charles, Michael, Dan and Anthony, who died as an infant; and sisters Mary Bonus, Lucy Amon, Helen Steratore and Josephine Orris.Strabane Woods provided loving care to Ms. LaBella.Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held.Memorial contributions may be made to Gateway Hospice, 95 West Beau Street, Suite 510, Washington, PA 15301.Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.Additional information and guestbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 19, 2020.