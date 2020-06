Margaret Frazier Barr, 89, of Simi Valley, Calif., died Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Friends are welcome to her graveside service at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Emmanuel United Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 480 Rt. 519, Eighty Four.

Arrangements in care of the Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, Bentleyville.

To leave a condolence message, visit www.thompson-marodi.com.