Margaret Helen Ferguson of Tampa, Fla., formerly of Washington, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Margaret was a housewife and a devoted mother. She also worked at the Washington Restaurant downtown.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Allen Ferguson.

She is survived by her son, William Ferguson of Ocala, Fla.; her daughter, Keira Ferguson-Reyes of Apollo Beach, Fla.; three sisters, Della Simon of Hibbs, Laura Olson of Waynesburg and Shirly Buszinski of Amity; and three grandchildren, Laura, Drake and Matthew, all of Florida.