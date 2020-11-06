Margaret I. "Marge" Makusenko Gargus, 92, of Richeyville, went to be with her savior and Lord Jesus Christ Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

She was born May 13, 1928, in Richeyville, a daughter of Mark Makusenko and Mary Pehote Makusenko.

Marge was an active young woman and was a great "jitter bug dancer," winning many dance contests.

A born-again Christian, she considered singing in the Assembly of God Church, Malden, as an honor, and enjoyed participating in its cantatas.

Marge worked at the Clover Farm Store, did book keeping for United Mine Workers Union, and currently worked part-time for Kurtz Monument Company.

When anyone would ask "How are you, Marge?" she would always reply "Blessed."

Marge loved her family more than words could express.

On July 3, 1950, she married the love of her life, John "Yunks" Gargus, who survives. This past July they celebrated 70 years of marriage.

Also surviving are two daughters, Darlene Chicora (George) and Margie Frazier (Bill); four grandchildren, Bethany Chicora Lewis (Chuck), Rachael Frazier, Joshua Frazier (Lisa) and Danielle Frazier.

Deceased are her siblings, Ann Patrick, Irene Zites and John Makusenko.

Private services will be held for immediate family only. Due to the pandemic, burial in Woodruff Memorial Park will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blainsburg Bible Church, 104 4th Boulevard, Brownsville, PA 15417.

John 11:26-27, "and everyone who lives and believes in Me will never die. Do you believe this?" She said to Him, "Yes, Lord; I have believed that You are the Christ, the Son of God, even He who comes into the world."

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

