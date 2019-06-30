Margaret J. Tobias Saffin Wojcik, 95, of Perryopolis, formerly of Hiller and Fredericktown, passed away June 19, 2019, in Allison Park. She was born January 31, 1924, a daughter of John and Anna Toth Tobias.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, John Saffin, and 25 years, Leonard Wojcik; sisters Ann Rugolsky, Elizabeth Harapko, Helen Sliacky, Mary Tobias; and brothers Albert, John, Andrew, George, Steve and Joseph.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Helen O'Connor (Larry, deceased); and grandson Jason (Lori); and great-granddaughters Anna and Alexandra.

Margaret was a retired employee of Corning Glass. She was a member of the Church of St. John the Baptist, Perryopolis, where she was part of the Altar Society and sang in the Memorial Choir. She loved gardening, especially tending her flowers, tomatoes and hot peppers.

The staff at Grace Manor and the Allegheny Health Network Hospice and Palliative Care showed kindness and provided special care to Margaret and her family.

Margaret's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Blair-Lowther Funeral Home, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, where Prayers of Transfer will be said at 10 a.m. Monday, July 1, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of St. John the Baptist. Interment will follow in St Nicholas Cemetery, Brownsville.

Members of the Church of St. John the Baptist will pray the rosary.

Memorial donations in memory of Margaret may be made to either the or the .

