Margaret Jean "Peggy" Nicolella, 91, of Washington, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Southminster Place, Washington.

She was born May 3, 1928, in Washington, a daughter of the late David Glenn Campsey and Leona Jeanette Danley.

Margaret married Patsy "Scappy" Nicolella on January 20, 1951, in Cumberland, Maryland. She was preceded in death by her husband who died March 29, 2001.

Mrs. Nicolella retired from Cooper Industries in Canonsburg, where she was employed as a cost analyst. She was a member of The Church of the Covenant.

Margaret was a lifetime member of The Golf Club of Washington. In addition to playing golf, Margaret was an avid traveler, Steeler fan and card player.

Surviving are a daughter, Christy (Jack) Wildman of Washington; a son, David (Dreana) Nicolella of Washington; a sister, Lois Burkholder of Westerly R.I.; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., the hour of a funeral service, Saturday, March 14, in the Warco Falvo Funeral Home Inc., Wilson at E. Katherine avenues, Washington. A committal service and interment will follow in Washington Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Presbyterian Senior Care Benevolent Fund for Woodside or Family Hospice.