Margaret Joan Edwards Desmond, 89, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019, in Brinton Woods Nursing Home, Sykesville, Md.

She was born April 16, 1930, in Houston, a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Dubrosky Edwards.

On April 15, 1949, she married Samuel Desmond, who passed away in 1980.

She worked as an aide at Western Center in Canonsburg, until moving to Clearwater, Fla., in 1986. She enjoyed going to the beach, painting and dancing when she wasn't working as a caregiver in an assisted living home. Two years ago, she moved to the Westminster, Md., home of her daughter and son-in-law, who lovingly cared for her as her dementia progressed.

Margaret was the youngest of the 10 Edwards children. She idolized her brothers and enjoyed her sisters' company. All of her siblings are deceased.

She had four children, Cheryl/Sherry (Ed) Hagen of Westminster, Md., Samuel Desmond of St. Petersburg, Fla., Todd (Maria) DeSimone of Berwyn and Scott (Marianne) Desmond of Wexford.

She had three grandchildren, Adam Hagen (Sheri), Mariel (Bill Edwards) Desmond and Justin Hagen, and two great-grandchildren, Lily Hagen and Ryan Hagen. She is also survived by many, many special nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date.