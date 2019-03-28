Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Joan Oravic.

Margaret Joan "Margy" Oravic, 83, of Strabane, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

She was born January 1, 1936, in Canonsburg, a daughter of Charles and Mary Pazzin Oravec.

Margy was a faithful member of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, Canonsburg. She was a member of the American Slovenian Catholic Union, Slovene National Benefit Society, Slovenian Womens, and G.C.U. She enjoyed reading, solving puzzles and playing solitaire.

She started her working career at Brockway Glass, Plant 7, in Washington, and later worked as a clerk at the former Hornes and Lazarus at South Hills Village, the former Food Gallery in McMurray and most recently the Sollon Pharmacy, where she will be fondly remembered by her co-workers and patients.

Surviving are her sisters, Patricia Oravec and Mary Maceyko, both of Strabane; nieces Barbara (David) Castora of Claysville and Sharon Myers of Washington; two great-nieces, Jessica (Steve) Warren of Minnesota and Jennifer Myers of North Carolina; and two great-great-nephews, Gavin and Caleb Warren.

In addition to her parents, Margy was preceded in death by brother Andrew Oravec, sister Anna Krall, and nieces Susan Krall and Carol Maceyko.

Friends will be received 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, with Panachida at 4 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services, LTD, 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, J. David Sollon, director, 724-746-1000, where departing prayers will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 30, followed at 9:30 a.m. by Divine Liturgy in St. Michael Byzantine Church, with Father Joseph Raptosh officiating.

Interment will follow in the St. Patrick Cemetery, Canonsburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Michael Byzantine Church, in Margy's name.

