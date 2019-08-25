Margaret June Koceski, 92, of Cecil, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019 surrounded by family in the home she shared with her sister.

She was born April 23, 1927 in Cecil, daughter of the late Edward and Mary Cherokee Powell, Sr.

She was a member of St. Mary Parish, Cecil. She was a horse race enthusiast and enjoyed Sam's Pizza on her way home from the track. She enjoyed watching the Steelers, Penguins, and clothes shopping. Her favorite time was spent with her grandchildren.

She worked at Thorofare in Canonsburg, and as a Custodian for Canon-McMillan School District at Cecil Elementary.

Surviving are a son, Jeff (Linda) Koceski of Monongahela; three grandchildren, Matthew (Jamie) Koceski of Puyallup, Wash., Ryan Koceski and Caitlin Koceski, both of Monongahela; great- grandchildren, Logan and Lucas of Puyallup; two sisters, Theresa Powell of Cecil, and Clara Zulick of Canonsburg; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Isadore Koceski; four brothers, George, Edward, Jr., John Powell, and William in infancy; four sisters, Elizabeth Aston, Ann Cornell, Helen Nichols, and Mary Koch.

Friends were received 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, Cecil. where a Blessing Service was held.

Interment was private in the Oak Springs Cemetery, Canonsburg.