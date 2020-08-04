1/1
Margaret K. Keller
1935 - 2020
Margaret K. "Slick" Keller, 84, of Washington, died Saturday, August 1, 2020, in her daughter's home.

She was born December 20, 1935, in Washington, a daughter of the late Frank and Meri Panchura Hurzon.

Margaret was a 1952 graduate of Trinity High School. She worked as a packer at Brockway Glass.

In her free time she enjoyed camping, fishing, decorating her house and spending time with her family.

On August 8, 1959, she married the love of her life, Ronald L. Keller, who died January 18, 2019.

Surviving are a son, Jeffery S. (Lori) Keller of Washington; a daughter, Tracy L. Durbin of Washington; two sisters, Mary McNary of Eighty Four and Soph (Gary) Lilley of Troy, Va.; two grandchildren, Brandon Durbin and Brianna (Jared) Cameron; two step-grandchildren, Jessica Freeze and Neil (Ceyda) Freeze; two great-grandchildren, Connor and Bentley Cameron; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two brothers, Mike and Frankie; and four sisters, Mary, Ann, Judy and Helen.

Due to COVID-19, all services are private. Entombment will take place in Washington Cemetery.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 4, 2020.
