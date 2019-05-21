Margaret Kotulak, 87, of Valrico, Fla., formerly of Bentleyville, died Friday, May 17, 2019, in Brandon Regional Hospital, Brandon, Fla.

She was born August 25, 1931, in Marianna, a daughter of the late Karol and Mary Anderek Mihalek. She attended Marianna Boro schools, where she graduated. She had been a homemaker for most of her life.

On September 6, 1952, in Sts. Mary and Ann Roman Catholic Church, Marianna, she married Richard P. Kotulak, who died July 17, 2013. They established their family home in Bentleyville, where she and her husband attended St. Luke's Catholic Church in Bentleyville before moving to Florida. Once the couple settled in Brandon, they became members of the Church of the Nativity in Brandon.

Margaret enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by two daughters, Joyce (Leonard) Barthle of Valrico, Fla. and Jennifer Kotulak of Deep Creek, Md., and one son, Richard J. (Karen) Kotulak, of Clermont, Fla.

She is also survived by five grandchildren, Sherry Vaughn, Jeff Barthle, Garrett Yoder, Christine Kotulak and John Kotulak and four great-grandchildren, Patience Bond, Nicholas Kotulak, Lucas Guzman and Luis Guzman.

Also surviving are one sister, Mary Ann Wildenborg, of Richland, Washington; two sisters-in-law, Madge Mihalek of Washington and Mildred Satina of Bentleyville, as well as five nieces and four nephews, Carol A. Nichol, Jane L. Kyluck, Barbara Quast, Timothy Mihalek, Brian, Judy and Carla Wildenborg and Donald and David Satina.

Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, are three brothers, John J. Mihalek, Charles J. Mihalek and Edward A. Mihalek.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, May 22, in Nichol Funeral Home, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Katherine Drexel Parish, 126 Church Street, Bentleyville. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Monongahela.

